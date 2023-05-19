KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Severe storms, heavy rain starting Friday night

By Don Morgan
May 19, 2023 8:19AM CDT
Share
National Weather Service: Severe storms, heavy rain starting Friday night
Low angle view of lightning against cloudy sky at dusk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting another round of severe storms that could impact the region Friday night and Saturday.

In an update issued early Friday morning, NWS forecasters say scattered storms are expected to move into the area beginning late Friday afternoon.

Additional scattered storms will occur late tonight through Saturday.

Some areas could experience large hail and damaging winds along with the severe thunderstorms.

The front is moving North to South and the risk of severe weather will stretch to the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday afternoon.

More about:
National Weather Service
San Antonio
severe storms

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country
3

National Weather Service: Flood Watch for San Antonio, Hill County, I-35 Corridor
4

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber
5

Capital murder suspect one of 4 arrested after police standoff on Northeast Side