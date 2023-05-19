National Weather Service: Severe storms, heavy rain starting Friday night

Low angle view of lightning against cloudy sky at dusk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting another round of severe storms that could impact the region Friday night and Saturday.

In an update issued early Friday morning, NWS forecasters say scattered storms are expected to move into the area beginning late Friday afternoon.

Additional scattered storms will occur late tonight through Saturday.

Some areas could experience large hail and damaging winds along with the severe thunderstorms.

The front is moving North to South and the risk of severe weather will stretch to the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday afternoon.