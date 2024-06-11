National Weather Service: Severe storms possible for Southern Edwards Plateau and Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Parts of the Hill Country and southern Edwards Plateau could see some severe storms roll through during the next 24 hours.

The National Weather Service says scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening bringing large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

The storms could continue into Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say the possibility of storms gets lower in and around San Antonio and heading East. If these storms develop, the risk is greatest in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Burnet and areas to the West.

