National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening

By Don Morgan
April 20, 2023 5:31AM CDT
Photo: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Weather forecasters are predicting an active day in the San Antonio region.

The National Weather Service says there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and this evening.

The area extending from the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and Coastal Plains are at a slightly higher risk.

The primary concern looks to be large, golf ball sized hail. Forecasters say if the cold front moves slower than anticipated, a few strong to severe storms may continue over the coastal plains into Friday morning. They should be out of the area by Friday afternoon.

NWS will release an update on the approaching cold front by 2 P.M. Thursday.

 

