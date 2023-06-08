National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Storm chasers gather to watch this amazing looking severe hail storm works its way across the high plains of Kansas, USA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has released a statement on the possibility of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Hill Country and I-35 corridor early this afternoon.

They’ll track southeast into the coastal plains through the early evening hours.

NWS says the storms could bring locally heavy downpours, quarter sized hail and winds greater than 60 mph.

The concern is the timing as the severe weather could impact the afternoon commute with the storms ramping up around 2 P.M.

The weather service urges you to be aware of the rapidly changing weather conditions if you’ll be on the road this afternoon and evening.