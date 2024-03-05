KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Thursday

By Don Morgan
March 5, 2024 5:28AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of strong thunderstorms impacting the region Thursday evening.

At this point, the possibility remains low due to the uncertain timing and location of the storms.

The areas with the greatest risk of storms include the Hill Country with a lower risk for the I-35 corridor, Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande Plains.

The biggest concern is that some of these storms could bring large hail.

NWS will provide an update Wednesday morning.

Map: National Weather Service

