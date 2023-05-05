National Weather Service: Severe weather possible through Sunday

Storm chasers gather to watch this amazing looking severe hail storm works its way across the high plains of Kansas, USA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio falls into an area less likely to get severe weather Friday evening, but that story will not be over until sometime Sunday night.

Parts of the Hill Country, including Fredericksburg, extending to the I-35 Corridor have a better chance for severe weather into Friday afternoon or evening, with the main threats being large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall in areas that do get thunderstorms.

The outlook appears similar through the weekend with severe thunderstorms possible each afternoon through at least Sunday, and possibly into Monday.

Forecasters are urging you to stay weather aware, especially if you will be outside anywhere in South-Central Texas.