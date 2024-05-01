KTSA KTSA Logo

NWS: Flood Watch in effect through Thursday morning

By Don Morgan
May 1, 2024 5:51AM CDT
National Weather Service – Flood Watch (May 1, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Weather forecasters are urging caution over the next several hours as a Flood Watch has been issued for San Antonio, most of the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor through 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The same areas indicated above fall in a Level 3 of 5 risk for excessive rain, and low lying areas are expected to see flooding.

Rainfall amounts should stay in the range of 1-2 inches, but some places could get as much as 5 inches of rain in the coming hours.

Additional threats include isolated flash flooding, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

You are urged to keep up with the latest weather conditions via 550 KTSA FM 107.1, television, and weather applications on your phone.

National Weather Service – Rain risk (May 1, 2024)

