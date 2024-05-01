KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Strong to Severe Storms and Locally Heavy Rain this Afternoon through Tonight

By Don Morgan
May 1, 2024 5:51AM CDT
Share
National Weather Service: Strong to Severe Storms and Locally Heavy Rain this Afternoon through Tonight
Lightning in Cibolo, Texas Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA News

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of stormy weather could impact your drive home Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has sent out a statement that there is a risk of severe storms that have the potential to dump heavy rain and hail on parts of the region beginning Wednesday afternoon and stretching into the nighttime hours.

Damaging winds and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The areas with the greatest potential for heavy rain is in the Hill Country, while heavier rain could fall in areas Northwest of San Marcos.

The National Weather Service will issue an update on the forecast by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Map: National Weather Service

More about:
National Weather Service
San Antonio
Storms

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say
5

San Antonio Police: Northside homeowner shoots two men stealing roofing materials from his front yard