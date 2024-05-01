National Weather Service: Strong to Severe Storms and Locally Heavy Rain this Afternoon through Tonight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of stormy weather could impact your drive home Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has sent out a statement that there is a risk of severe storms that have the potential to dump heavy rain and hail on parts of the region beginning Wednesday afternoon and stretching into the nighttime hours.

Damaging winds and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The areas with the greatest potential for heavy rain is in the Hill Country, while heavier rain could fall in areas Northwest of San Marcos.

The National Weather Service will issue an update on the forecast by 2 p.m. Wednesday.