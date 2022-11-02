National Weather Service: Strong to severe storms possible for San Antonio late Friday into early Saturday

Photo: Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Friday night football could be a soggy experience as strong storms are expected to accompany a cold front that is approaching the region.

The National Weather Service says the front will roll into South-Central Texas late Friday.

It’s possible strong to severe thunderstorms will impact the area late Friday into early Saturday.

At this point the concern is damaging straight line winds but the possibility of large hail and a possible tornado can’t be ruled out.

NWS will offer more details on the precise timing of the cold front within 24 hours.