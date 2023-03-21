KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Strong to Severe Storms possible Thursday Evening into Friday Morning

By Don Morgan
March 21, 2023 9:51AM CDT
Photo: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A heads up from the National Weather Service.

They’re predicting the possibility of strong to severe storms impacting the region late Thursday into early Friday.

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, with the chance of some being strong with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

At this point, it looks like the storms will start over the southern Edwards Plateau Thursday evening and move into the Hill Country overnight.

This is the first statement on the storms and the Weather Service is scheduled to provide an update early Wednesday morning.

