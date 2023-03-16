National Weather Service: Severe weather likely Thursday night and Friday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Keep your eye to the sky Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for the region.

The isolated storms are possible east of IH-35 Thursday afternoon and a broken line of storms will follow, possibly impacting all of South-Central Texas Thursday night.

Meteorologist Bob Fogerty tells KTSA the most severe weather is expected to arrive in the Hill Country around 10 p.m. with that same system pushing into San Antonio around midnight or later Friday morning.

Included in the prediction is large hail and damaging winds, plus the possibility of an isolated tornado.

As the morning approaches, gusty, non-thunderstorm winds will settle in, bringing colder temperatures into the region for the upcoming weekend.

Wind advisories may come into play later today and into tonight, so the weather service is advising you to secure any loose outdoor objects before turning in for the night.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood