National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A line of storms is expected to develop across the Hill Country after 4PM, move east into the I-35 corridor between 6-9 p.m. and into the Coastal Plains by 9 p.m.-midnight, according to the National Weather Service. (See graphic)

There is a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms across most of south central Texas. Some scattered instances of damaging straight-line wind gusts and large hail are possible. An isolated tornado or two is also possible.

While the speed of the system will prevent a widespread heavy rainfall threat, some isolated pockets of flooding are possible near and east of I-35 where more intense rainfall rates could occur.

Remain weather aware this afternoon and evening. Given the potential timing of storms during the late afternoon into the Friday evening commute, those with travel plans should pay close attention to the radar and any potential watches and warnings.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk, which now covers most of south central Texas. The threat for severe weather decreases

farther west, especially along and west of a Del Rio to Rocksprings line.

This change is driven by the increased probability for large to very large hail.