National Weather Service to investigate possible tornado in Hill Country town

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 23, 2021 @ 8:50am
Possible tornado in Bertram March 22, 2021/Screen Grab-Bertram Fire Chief Bobby Huffstutler

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Investigators with the National Weather Service are trying to determine whether a tornado touched down in the Hill Country town of Bertram.

Heavy rain, hail and gusty winds hit the town about 45 miles northwest of Austin Monday night.   Bertram Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Huffstutler posted a video of the damage online.   He noted heavy damage to a boutique and several other buldings.

“See all these huge rocks? Came off the AB McGill Building.  I believe that’s the roof to the AB McGill  building,” Huffstutler said as he surveyed the damage.

The building is about 150 years old.   No injuries reported.

A tornado warning also was issued around 1 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Hays, Guadalupe and Comal counties.   At 1:05 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Canyon Lake, about 8 miles west of Canyon Lake Dam.  The storm accompanied by quarter-size hail was moving east at 40 miles per hour.

NWS Meteorologist Bob Fogarty told KTSA News there was some structural damage and busted windows, as well as downed trees in Canyon Lake.  The National Weather Service was trying to determine if it was caused by a tornado or strong winds.

Canyon Lake Hail Damage, shattered kitchen window, March 23, 2021/Photo-Courtesy of Cheryl

 

The San Antonio also got some pea-size to quarter-inch hail.  Fogarty reports hail one inch in diameter fell over an area near SeaWorld.

 

Canyon Lake hail, March 23, 2021/Photo-Courtesy of Cheryl from Canyon Lake

 

Crews are still out, TXdot and the City guys are setting up traffic diversion and traffic signal is on scene as well….

Posted by Bertram Volunteer Fire Dept on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

