National Weather Service: Tornado Watch issued for Burnet, Williamson, and Lee Counties

By Don Morgan
May 23, 2024 4:56AM CDT
Extreme weather, a multi vortex tornado touches down in the same field as the photographer. Very dramatic weather photograph taken near Patricia in TX, USA.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — While the San Antonio area deals with extreme heat, there’s potential for severe weather to the North.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Burnet, Williamson, and Lee Counties until midnight tonight.

Forecasters say a couple of tornadoes are possible along with large hail and winds with gusts up to 80 mph.

Coverage of storms is expected to be mainly focused over the Hill Country and Austin metro area, with only isolated strong storms expected closer to the Rio Grande & Highway 90 Corridor.

In addition to the severe weather threat, an early season heat wave could impact outdoor activities as we approach the holiday weekend.

Map: National Weather Service

