National Weather Service: Tropical Development possible in SW Gulf of Mexico this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has updated the possibility of a Tropical Depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

Forecasters say there is a favorable chance for slow development by the middle of the week.

A low-pressure area could form in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico and begin moving to the West-Northwest.

The weather service says models are showing an increase in tropical moisture associated with the system, spreading onto the Texas coast and into areas of South Central Texas by Wednesday into Thursday. Higher than normal surf and rip current chances along the Texas coast.

The San Antonio area could see some heavy rainfall as the system rolls through the region.

At this point, exact rainfall forecasts aren’t available, but an update on the weather system will be issued Monday afternoon.

