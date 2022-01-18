      Weather Alert

National Weather Service: Wintry Mix Possible for San Antonio Thursday

Don Morgan
Jan 18, 2022 @ 4:53am
Map: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thursday’s commute could be a messy one.

The National Weather Service is reporting a strong arctic cold front is going to move into the area Wednesday evening.

Along with colder temperatures, there is the possibility that a wintry mix of precipitation could start falling Thursday.

The Service admits that at this point, it’s too early to tell where the frozen precipitation will fall or if we will experience any at all.

They are warning that should we should be prepared for slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The wintry mix could start falling across the Hill Country/ Edwards Plateau during the day Thursday, then make it’s way South Thursday afternoon and evening.

 

TAGS
National Weather Service San Antonio Wintry Mix
Popular Posts
New Braunfels woman caught tossing rocks at passing cars wanted for Democratic Party HQ vandalism
SAPD: Woman hogtied and caged toddlers
Two killed in single vehicle crash on San Antonio's North side
The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect next week in Texas
Woman accused of leaving two children tied up and alone in a San Antonio home held on $150,000 bond
Connect With Us Listen To Us On