National Weather Service: Wintry Mix Possible for San Antonio Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thursday’s commute could be a messy one.
The National Weather Service is reporting a strong arctic cold front is going to move into the area Wednesday evening.
Along with colder temperatures, there is the possibility that a wintry mix of precipitation could start falling Thursday.
The Service admits that at this point, it’s too early to tell where the frozen precipitation will fall or if we will experience any at all.
They are warning that should we should be prepared for slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
The wintry mix could start falling across the Hill Country/ Edwards Plateau during the day Thursday, then make it’s way South Thursday afternoon and evening.