Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe

Associated Press
Jan 21, 2022 @ 7:41am
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the National Mall in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The March for Life is scheduled to take place Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By PAUL J. WEBER and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion opponents are gathering Friday in Washington for the largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S., and they’re hoping it’s the last one under Roe v. Wade. The March for Life arrives as the Supreme Court appears likely in the coming months to let states impose tighter restrictions on abortion. The court is considering a Mississippi case and could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. Members of the resurgent anti-abortion movement say they are not finished fighting for restrictions even if the court’s conservative majority rules in their favor later this year.

 

