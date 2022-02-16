NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sees no sign of a draw down as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist.
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine.
That sparked Western concerns it was planning an attack. Moscow denies it has any such plans.
And this week it said it was pulling back some forces and weapons, though it gave few details.
Those claims have been met with skepticism from the U.S. and its allies.
But they also seemed to lower the temperature following weeks of tensions.
NATO said Wednesday it does not see any sign that Moscow is decreasing its troop levels in and around Ukraine.