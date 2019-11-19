      Weather Alert

Navarro ISD releasing students early to make buses available for high school playoff football game

Dennis Foley
Nov 19, 2019 @ 1:32am

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The confluence of a school day and a high school playoff football game will mean a shorter school day for Navarro ISD students Friday.

The district posted online that it does not have enough buses and drivers to handle the normal bus routes for its students plus running seven buses to Corpus Christi for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Because of that, the district said its elementary school students will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m. Friday, intermediate school students will be let out at 1:05 p.m., and the junior high and high school students will be let out at 1:10 p.m.

Navarro High School will be playing Rio Hondo at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

