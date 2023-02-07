Navigating the China’s Spy Balloon Scandal: What’s the Best Course of Action for the US in Response?

Republicans are furious with the Biden administration over their lack of openness with the public regarding a Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering above the US for several days. The inflatable drone was first reported by the Billings Gazette after being spotted over Montana, which is home to one of the US military’s nuclear missile silos. According to a report from Bloomberg, the president was informed of the balloon and its potential danger on January 28, days before it was made public but now that the cat is out of the bag, what should America do in response? For more information, Lars spoke with Miles Yu, a Senior Fellow and Director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute.