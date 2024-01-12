KTSA KTSA Logo

Navy chopper crashes into San Diego Bay and all six crew on board survive

By CBS News
January 12, 2024 12:08AM CST
The Navy's MH-60R Sea hawk helicopter lockheedmartin.com
A advanced Navy helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay during a routine training mission Thursday evening and all six crew members on board survived, the Navy said.

According to a statement, it happened at about 6:40 p.m. local time.

An MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron (HSM) 41  “entered the water,” the Navy said, but “due to the nature of the training” a safety boat was at the scene and, with federal firefighters helping, the crew was “promptly moved ashore.”

All were being medically evaluated.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

The Navy describes the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter as its “most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform” and says its “newest Naval Aviators and Naval Aircrewmen” were being taught how to fly it.

