      Weather Alert

Naysayer Steve: Is The US Postal Service A First Class Failure?

Lars Larson
Feb 14, 2022 @ 5:42pm

Is the USPS delivering on their promise to provide mail service at no cost to the taxpayer? Not by a longshot, but Lars is willing to listen to naysayers who disagree, putting them to the head of the line. Today’s naysayer Steve thinks Lars take on our postal system needs to be returned to sender.

Listen Below:

