NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage

CBS News
Dec 12, 2019 @ 10:06pm

(CBS News) – NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on Thursday, the NBA announced in a statement. Stern underwent emergency surgery, and his current condition is not clear.

Stern, 77, retired as NBA commissioner in 2014, 30 years after taking charge of the league. He was the league’s longest-serving commissioner, and guided the league as it expanded around the world.

Stern announced his retirement in 2012. He was replaced by his deputy commissioner, Adam Silver, who is the current commissioner of the league.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

