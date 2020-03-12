      Weather Alert

NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2020 @ 8:46pm
Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

