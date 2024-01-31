NBA: Victor Wembanyama named a 2024 rising star

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs gestures after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The NBA is announcing 28 players who have earned a spot to compete in the 2024 Rising Stars.

One of those players is San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Victor Wembanyama.

The 7’4” phenom out of France will play in the annual showcase, which is built around a mini-tournament with four teams and three games to air live on TNT on Friday, February 16 beginning at 8 p.m. Central Time.

Wembanyama has appeared in 41 games (all starts) for the Spurs, averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and an NBA-best 3.12 blocks in 28.6 minutes, leading all rookies in each of these categories. He has posted seven games with at least 20 points and 5 blocks, most in the NBA this season, and is the only rookie this season with at least 800 points, 400 rebounds and 120 blocks.

In a win at Detroit on Jan. 10, Wembanyama became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with zero turnovers with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 21 minutes.

Wembanyama becomes the 11th player in Spurs history to be selected to Rising Stars since the event’s inception in 1994.