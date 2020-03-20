      Weather Alert

NBC News technician dies from coronavirus

Associated Press
Mar 20, 2020 @ 9:54am

NEW YORK (AP) — A technician who worked at NBC News’ New York headquarters has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the network said on Friday.

Larry Edgeworth worked in NBC’s fifth-floor equipment room, but for many of his 25 years was an audio technician that traveled on stories around the world, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said.

He suffered from other health issues that put him in danger, Lack said. Health officials say that while the vast majority of people recover from coronavirus, people who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions are most vulnerable to serious illness.

NBC had said Wednesday that a staff member had tested positive but did not reveal the name for privacy reasons. Edgeworth died Thursday.

“I want to remind you that it’s more important now than ever that you take care of yourself,” Lack said in a memo to NBC staff.

