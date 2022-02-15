NBPD searching for alleged H-E-B upskirt photographer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and tipsters can nab up to $4,000 as a reward.
The man in the photo is suspected of taking upskirt pictures of a woman shopping at the H-E-B Plus on FM 306 on January 4, police said.
The man was recorded taking the photos on surveillance video at the grocery store.
Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male that is approximately 5’6″ with black hair and was wearing sunglasses, a jacket, blue jeans and black sunglasses.
The man is accused of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477, online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips smartphone app.