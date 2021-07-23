NBU is asking residents to conserve energy Monday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In anticipation of rising summer temps, New Braunfels Utilities is declaring Monday as an Action Energy Day.
NBU officials is asking customers to voluntarily take steps to conserve energy on Monday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in an effort to help save energy and money during days with high temperatures deemed Peak Demand Days.
“One important reason to conserve electricity on Energy Action Days is because NBU is monitoring conditions to target days when a Peak Demand Day will be forecasted,” NBU officials explained. “The measurement is calculated based upon system demands coinciding with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) system peak demand during the months of June, July, August, and September. Once confirmed, the Peak Demand days that were metered during the summer months are averaged and used as the peak kilowatt rate for the entire next calendar year, beginning with the January bill.”
NBU said some easy ways to conserve energy include setting the thermostat to 78 degrees, limit pool and hot tub pumps, only turning on lights you need, avoid using the oven and prepare cool dishes like salads or sandwiches, replace air conditioning filters at least once a month, line dry clothes, locate and seal window air leaks, set hot water heater to 120 degrees and install a water heater timer, use fans to help with air movement in an effort to reduce home temperatures.