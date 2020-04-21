Nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. announces 500,000 jobs available
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced 19,945 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 511 fatalities.
The number of Texans who have been tested is more than 205,000, and Abbott says more mobile testing sites are opening up across the state. He added that 6,486 people have fully recovered. The percent of people testing positive compared to the number of those getting tested remains at about 10 percent.
He said the testing strategy is effective in what it’s supposed to do, and that is to give the state and communities a snapshot. Abbott noted that even though we have more people testing positive, the number of people hospitalized has not come close to using all of the hospital bed capacity.
The governor says he knows people want to get back to work, and he’s working with health and economic experts to determine how and when to reopen businesses. Businesses that were deemed non-essential are being allowed to reopen Friday, April 24 with “retail-to-go” operations. Employees can deliver goods with curbside service, or they can deliver to homes.
Abbott says he’ll be issuing a new order April 27.
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak , more than 1.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment. Abbott says the Texas Workforce Commission has paid more than $1.4 billion , about 80% of the unemployment claims filed.
If you’re looking for work, the governor said there are 500,000 jobs “waiting for you.” He advised job seekers to check out the online tool Work in Texas. com.
As far as the oil crisis is concerned, Abbott said there have always been ups and downs in oil prices. He said “we’ve seen time and time again” the way that Texas and the United States have been able to rebound.
“I have no doubt that we will be able to rebound from this,” said Abbott.