Nearly 900 New Yorkers got expired COVID-19 vaccine doses

Almost 900 people were injected with expired Pfizer CBS New York reports. The New York State Health Department is recommending that they schedule another Pfizer shot.

Eight-hundred-ninety-nine people got the injections at the former NFL Experience building between June 5 and 10.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots, told CBS New York in a statement, “We apologize for the inconvenience … and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received.”

An email from the state health department said the doses were in a freezer too long and added that there’s no guarantee of the expired vaccine’s effectiveness.

Gabrielle Napolitano Swift, mother of 15-year-old recipient Dante Swift, pointed out that “it’s not like it was one day that they messed up. It was five days.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo relaxed the statewide COVID-linked restrictions Tuesday, calling it “a momentous day.”

The move was a result of more than 70% of adults in the state getting at least one dose of the vaccine.