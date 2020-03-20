Need something to watch while you’re self-quarantining?
Lars brings on Christian Toto, the editor of hollywoodintoto.com to discuss what to watch to pass the time while waiting out the Coronavirus. Toto explains, “you don’t need a movie critic to recommend classics like “The Exorcist,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or “Schindler’s List.” If you haven’t seen the films listed, drop what you’re doing and check those out first. If you’re a movie buff, give Christian Toto’s article a look over or listen below for more.
