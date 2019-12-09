Neighbors hear ‘automatic gunfire’, Bexar Co. deputies find man shot in pickup truck
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot inside a pickup truck in northeastern Bexar County Monday afternoon.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Chipping Drive and Neston Drive at around 3:00 p.m. when people in the area heard what sounded like automatic gunfire.
Deputies to the scene and found a black Ford F-150 shot multiple times. The driver was able to drive away from the original scene and stopped near the intersection of Glen Mont and Montgomery.
The man was struck multiple times and taken to an area hospital. He was later transferred to SAMC in serious condition.
Harmony School of Innovation and Montgomery Elementary School were both placed on lockdown as a precaution because of what had been going on nearby. The lockdown was lifted after 45 minutes when investigators determined the area was safe.
Investigators are looking to see what led up to the shooting. If you have information, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070 or BCSOtips@bexar.org.