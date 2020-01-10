Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 18: (L-R) Inductees Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, and Geddy Lee pose in the press room at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
The renowned drummer from the influential rock trio Rush has died. Neil Peart was 67. His representative says Peart died at his home Tuesday in Santa Monica. The band posted a message on Twitter saying he had been battling brain cancer and that their hearts were broken. Peart was revered for his drumming skills, but was also the band’s key lyricist. Peart, alongside bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Their most known songs include “Tom Sawyer,” “The Big Money” and “The Spirit of Radio.”