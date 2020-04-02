      Weather Alert

NEISD employee tests positive for coronavirus

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 1, 2020 @ 8:37pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A North East Independent School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s believed that the staff member at Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School became infected with coronavirus while traveling during Spring Break.

“During the time that this employee would have been contagious, there were just a couple of  times that the employee briefly visited the campus, so exposure was very minimal,” said NEISD spokeswoman Aubrey Chancellor.

She told KTSA News that the employee was on campus for a short period of time on March 20 and during the evening of March 25.

“Health officials assure us that the risk of exposure is extremely low,” she said, adding that the employee had no contact with students.

Chancellor says custodial teams have disinfected and sanitized all areas of possible concern, and the individual is “on the road to recovery.”

 

 

 

 

