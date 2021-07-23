NEISD will treat COVID-19 infections like the flu, no parent letters about infections

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Students infected with COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine and infections will be treated like the flu, Northeast ISD Superintendent Sean Maika said in a letter to parents Thursday.
Maika said that students, staff and visitors have the option to wear masks, but a mandate is prohibited through an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Virtual learning is officially discontinued after funding for the program died in the Texas Legislature and NEISD will not offer the option to students for the upcoming school year.
“I understand that learning from home is a prudent and safe option for families with unique personal and health issues,” Maika wrote. “Please know that we will continue to have a learning environment that addresses the health, safety, and emotional well-being of our children and staff.”
Hand sanitizing stations and reminders to wash hands will remain and water fountains will remain closed in an effort to protect students.
COVID-19 vaccines are not required for students to attend school and Maika said the district will treat COVID-19 exposure similar to the flu or strep throat. Parents will not be notified by schools when a student is infected with coronavirus and students will not be required to quarantine in the event of an infection.
“As you can see, self-screening your children for symptoms and keeping them home when they are ill is especially important,” Maika said.