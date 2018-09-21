Neither side shows up to San Antonio charter amendments debate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a debate planned between San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg and fire union president Chris Steele on city charter amendments Thursday.

It never happened.

The debate had been set to take place at the University of Texas at San Antonio and was being facilitated by the San Antonio Express-News.

Thursday’s festivities began early in the afternoon with an event by the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association held at the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters, where the party supported the union’s effort on the proposed amendments.

At about 6:15 p.m., the fire union sent out a statement to KTSA News that Steele would not be attending the UTSA event and that Reinette King, who is with VoteYES Let The People Decide, would be attending instead.

A half hour later, the fire union put out a Facebook live video saying the mayor had backed out of the event.

A few minutes later, King addressed the media at UTSA, speaking about her group’s efforts.

About 20 minutes later, Mayor Ron Nirenberg held his own news conference to discuss what happened. The mayor said he was set to debate Steele, but the fire union had canceled an hour before it was set to start.

The mayor said he was to debate Chris Steele and the fire union in an effort for the union to explain why it was pushing the initiatives.

The mayor put out another video later Thursday night, saying he was actively working throughout the night to push the ‘Vote No’ effort.

Friday morning, Reinette King spoke with KTSA’s Trey Ware about what happened the night before.

King refused to speak on the union’s behalf about why Steele not only declined to debate the mayor, but also refused to speak with KTSA about what happened the day before.

She said she was only speaking to KTSA about the charter amendments, though the fire union referred KTSA to King to speak about what happened at UTSA.

Later in the morning, KTSA’s Trey Ware spoke with Mayor Ron Nirenberg about Chris Steele and the county Democratic Party’s move to support the charter amendments.

Nirenberg told Ware that the party’s event was not the party’s stance and all the efforts of former party chairman Manuel Medina. He also said Steele was wearing a deceiving fake firefighters uniform at that event.

The mayor used the time with Trey Ware to talk about why he was against the charter amendments.