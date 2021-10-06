Nelson Wolff will not run for re-election in 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced today that he is officially not running for re-election in 2022.
Wolff confirmed the news during the 2021 State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce today.
Wolff said an article in the Wall Street Journal that featured a photo of an aging, senior executive being wheeled out of a building made him tell his wife Tracy that “I don’t want to go out that way.”
“I want to walk out with my head held high and go when I think I’m at the top of my game. So I am going to serve out my term. I have one year, three months to go. But I will not run for reelection,” Wolff said.
Wolff said that he will continue to serve the community in some capacity and has plans to “carve out our personal life” to focus on his adult children and eight grandchildren “for the limited time that we have left.”
Wolff, who is 80, has served as the Bexar County Judge since 2001 and has been reelected five times.
“And I want to thank our citizens for allowing me to serve,” he said.
Before 2001, Wolff previously served as state representative, state senator, City Council member, and mayor of San Antonio.