Nets, bats fail to stop Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The crowd at the AT&T center started chanting, “Manu, Manu,” when bats delayed Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Fans will never forget the time Spurs great Manu Ginobili swatted a bat during a game against the Sacramento Kings in 2009. He knocked it onto the court with his bare hands, picked it up and handed it over.

Bats delayed the first quarter of Thursday night’s game. Some players went to the tunnel, but Pau Gasol and others used towels to try to shoo the bats. They eventually flew away and the game continued.

The Spurs went on to beat the Nets 117-114. Derrick White led the way with a career-high 26 points.