Networking and dating app Bumble wants men to stop sending unwanted nude pics to women
By Texas News Radio
|
Mar 27, 2019 @ 2:41 PM

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Austin-based dating app Bumble wants to put an end to men sending unwanted nude photos to women online.

“We have grown accustomed to laughing off, brushing off, making not a big deal when it’s actually incredibly invasive and traumatic for people to receive these images,” stated Alex Williamson, Bumble’s Director of Branding.

The company is working with State Rep. Morgan Meyer to make sending indecent photos online at misdemeanor crime, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

For all online dating site users, the problem has become pervasive.

“One in three women have received an unsolicited nude photo,” Williamson stated.

The company’s officials are addressing the Texas state legislature this week in its hopes to get the conversation started about common decency online.

While Williamson said she hopes the bill becomes law, it may be even more important to her and the company that the topic of nude photos is addressed and made public.

“This is our attempt to create a better internet for future generations,” said Williamson.

Sending unsolicited dirty pics could soon be banned in Texas

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

2019 Texas baseball preview: Rangers “suck”, Astros could contend for another championship Scientists to deploy drones in thunderstorm study US will reassign 750 border inspectors Police: Man shot by Corpus Christi officer wasn’t robbery suspect Texas retailer gives 60,000 bump stocks to feds to destroy Texas House advances supplemental budget bill to address funding shortfall
Comments