New area superintendent comes from College Station
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City School District has a new superintendent.
By a unanimous vote at a special meeting Tuesday, the board selected Clark Ealy, Ph.D.
“He comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead a fast-growth district,” said Amy Driesbach, president of the SCUC ISD Board. “Dr. Ealy has a shared vision of continuing to make SCUC a destination that is committed to excellence.”
Ealy has worked as a campus administrator, teacher and coach in the Houston and Dallas areas,and most recently served as superintendent of schools for the College Station Independent School District.
Ealy will replace Dr. Greg Gibson, who’s retiring after ten years at SCUC ISD.
“The culture and direction that this school board and Dr. Gibson have set have not only led to student success, but also SCUC becoming a destination district for teachers and school leaders,” said Ealy. “I am looking forward to working with our tremendous district and campus leaders to build upon these successes.”
Ealy has a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University, a Master of Education from Texas A&M-Commerce, and a Ph.D in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University.
He and his wife, Connie, have four children, and all four have attended attended or are attending Texas A&M University.