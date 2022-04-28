      Weather Alert

New Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today alongside the limited return of two favorites

Katy Barber
Apr 28, 2022 @ 10:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell is bringing three additional flavors to stores this month, including a new combination mixing classic flavors.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload takes Blue Bell’s classic milk chocolate ice cream and loads it up with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Executive Director of Marketing Joe Robertson said. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

The Texas-based ice cream maker said Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload will be hitting stores starting today in pint and half-gallon containers for a limited time.

Blue Bell Ice Cream also announced that Bride’s Cake will be available through the month of May in pint and half-gallon containers. Bride’s Cake is almond ice cream with white cake pieces mixed with a rich amaretto cream cheese icing.

Southern Blackberry Cobbler will be hitting stores soon in half-gallon containers, bringing back creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

