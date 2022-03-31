      Weather Alert

Texas man arrested after dead son’s skeletal remains found in kitchen

Katy Barber
Mar 31, 2022 @ 12:17pm
Photo courtesy of the Bowie County Jail / David McMichael

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A North Texas man is in jail after police said he kept his son’s dead body in his home for nearly four years.

New Boston Police said David McMichael showed them the skeletal remains in his kitchen when officers arrived at his home around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.

McMichael told police the remains were of his son Jason, who died in May 2018. The remains were transferred to Dallas for identification.

McMichael was arrested without incident and charged with abuse of a corpse. He remains in the Bowie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

 

TAGS
Abuse of a corpse David McMichael New Boston texas
Popular Posts
Chevy to gift tornado-tossed Texas teen with a new red truck
Schertz Police Officer opens fire after he was hit by driver in a suspected stolen vehicle
Willie Nelson and wife had trouble voting absentee in Texas
March Madness continues at AT&T Center with Elite 8 matchup
Baptist Health System relaxes visitor guidelines effective immediately
Connect With Us Listen To Us On