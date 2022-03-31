Texas man arrested after dead son’s skeletal remains found in kitchen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A North Texas man is in jail after police said he kept his son’s dead body in his home for nearly four years.
New Boston Police said David McMichael showed them the skeletal remains in his kitchen when officers arrived at his home around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.
McMichael told police the remains were of his son Jason, who died in May 2018. The remains were transferred to Dallas for identification.
McMichael was arrested without incident and charged with abuse of a corpse. He remains in the Bowie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.