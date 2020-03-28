New Braunfels amends “Stay Home, Work Safe” order to permit gun sales, car washes
Photo: City of New Braunfels Facebook
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of New Braunfels is clarifying its “Stay Home, Work Safe” order to better define which businesses can operate in the city and which cannot.
In a supplemental order issued Friday, New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel expanded the list of exempt business operations from the order.
They include:
- Gun sales and repairs
- Bail bond services
- Title companies, land surveyors and appraisers
- Car washes
- Recreational vehicle sales and repairs
- Mattress stores
- Home appliance and repair shops
The supplemental order allows for limited real estate operations. Activities involved in the sale of a home under contract is permitted. However, real estate offices and in-person showings of occupied properties are not permitted.
Non-essential businesses that provide the services listed above are permitted to handle those operations, but should be done from home if necessary or may be done from the business location as long as the business is not open to the public.
The New Braunfels COVID-19 hotline hours operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The hotline can be reached by calling 830-221-4222.