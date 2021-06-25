New Braunfels camp counselor concocts story about kidnapping attempt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A tall tale told by a camp counselor had police in New Braunfels investigating an alleged kidnapping attempt.
Back on June 11th, the counselor reported that a man and a woman showed up with phony parent pick up forms and tried to abduct two children who were attending the camp at Fisher Park.
Police began searching for the pair, checked out surveillance video from the park, even talked to other people who were there at the time of the reported incident.
They determined that the counselor made the whole thing up.
It’s not clear why they created the story but the investigation continues and the counselor is no longer employed by the City of New Braunfels.
The City Manager released this statement:
“I want to assure the community that the City of New Braunfels has high standards for its employees, all of whom go through a rigorous vetting process prior to employment with the city, including background checks, interviews, and reference checks,” said New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno. “Parents should be assured that their children are in good hands at all of our facilities and camps.”
The Police Department urges all residents to remain vigilant about their surroundings and to call the police when they see suspicious behavior or activity.