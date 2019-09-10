New Braunfels city passes resolution asking state for $30 mil toward area lakes
Photo: GBRA of Texas/Facebook
SPRING BRANCH, Tex. (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels City Council approved a resolution Monday night asking the state government to fund repairs and maintenance of water infrastructure under the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority purview.
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports the resolution seeks $30 million for lakes Dunlap, McQueeney, Placid, Gonzales, Wood and Meadow Lake.
The dam at Lake Dunlap failed in May and a dam at Lake Wood failed in 2016.
The GBRA decided in August to drain its remaining four dams to prevent future failures. That process is expected to begin next week.
It is now the subject of two lawsuits from property owners near the lakes.
The paper said New Braunfels mayor Barron Casteel said formal requests for funds to be directed to the GBRA have been sent to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, state House Speaker Dennis Bonner and local state legislators.
The resolution is also being sent to area members of Congress.