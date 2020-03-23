New Braunfels closes hair salons, nail salons
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – In response to COVID-19, the city of New Braunfels has closed all nail salons, hair salons, massage parlors, private clubs, spas, tattoo and piercing parlors and all other non-medical services that cannot be provided from a six-foot distance.
All establishments in which customers may queue or wait for service are ordered to establish a six- foot distance between patrons inside and outside the establishment.
The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. March 22, 2020 and remains in effect along with the previous order issued on March 19, 2020, until the local State of Disaster is terminated, rescinded, superseded, or amended by a subsequent Order or action by the City Council.
“We continue to evaluate the outbreak of COVID-19 across our state and coordinate with our local, county and state partners for the most recent information and professional advice. This is a wise next step in the protection of our community,” said New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel.
City officials report few issues with implementing the rules of the previous order.
“We had enforcement and inspection staff out over the weekend assuring our local businesses knew about the order first,” said City Manager Robert Camareno. “We will continue those same efforts on Monday” said Camareno.
City officials urge citizens to practice their own protective measures by staying home when they can and observing social distancing wherever they go, as well as washing hands frequently.
Redidents may visit the city’s website and social media sites for updated information or call the main City Hall phone number at 830-221-4000 for additional information.