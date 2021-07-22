New Braunfels Firefighters rescue elderly man from burning home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 69 year old New Braunfels man is recovering from burns he received when he house caught on fire.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1300 block of Poppy Lane at around 4:25 P.M. Wednesday.
There was heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the single story structure when they arrived.
Firefighters entered the home and rescued the man who lives there.
He was having a tough time getting out due to smoke inhalation and serious burns.
The man was transferred to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.
Once the fire was out, investigators entered the home and determined that the likely cause was a grease fire in the kitchen.
No firefighters were injured during the call.