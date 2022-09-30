New Braunfels hospital delivers triplets twice within 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Medical data shows triplets occur once in about 10,000 pregnancies, but they arrived twice within one day at a hospital in New Braunfels.

Resolute Health Hospital reports the two sets of triplets arrived within 24 hours of each other, and all of the babies are doing well.

Beyond the recent double-triplets phenomenon at the facility, there is also a recent baby boom at Resolute Health.

“More younger families are settling down in our city. We’ve also seen growth in the number of doctors here to serve our growing community. We are proud to have a hospital and unique maternity unit where moms want to have their babies,” said CEO Mark Bernard.

The staff at Resolute Health reports a record of more than 120 babies delivered in August.

Resolute Health Hospital’s maternity and women’s services area called “The Nest.” They offer upgraded private rooms and amenities and a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) staffed by experts including neonatologists, nurses and neonatal nurse practitioners who are adept with the advanced technology available.

The facility plans to spend more $6 million in expansion this winter, including more operating rooms, pre-op rooms and PACU bays and storage areas.