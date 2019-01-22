New Braunfels hotel shooter captured in Eagle Pass
By Dennis Foley
Jan 22, 2019 @ 4:30 PM
Profirio Navarro. Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18-year-old Seguin man wanted in the shooting of a New Braunfels hotel employee earlier this month has been arrested.

New Braunfels police say Porfirio Navarro voluntarily turned himself in to police in Eagle Pass Tuesday.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Navarro after the January 12th shooting at the Motel 6 on Interstate 35.

In that case, police say the 32-year-old clerk got involved in a disturbance with a group of people who were not guests of the hotel outside.

During that fight, police say a single gunshot was fired, striking the clerk in the face.

He was taken to SAMMC for treatment.

New Braunfels police say their detectives and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were able to track Navarro down in Mexico, thanks in part to tips sent through Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Police say Navarro elected to turn himself in to Texas authorities without incident.

Navarro is currently being help with the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Comal County.  His bond has been set at $75,000.

Seguin teen shoots New Braunfels hotel clerk in face

