New Braunfels ISD breaking ground on ‘new’ high school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Freshman at New Braunfels High School (NBHS) will spend their senior year at a new version of their current campus starting in 2025.

The new building will be located next to the current campus with a groundbreaking ceremony set for Wednesday, May 24 at 3 p.m. The event will mark the beginning of Phase 1 of construction for the project paid for by the November 2021 Bond Program.

“You will start seeing a lot of movement at our flagship high school, New Braunfels High School,” said Rebecca Villarreal, Executive Director of Communications for New Braunfels Independent School District (NBISD). “It’s been around for 60 years, so with this bond program we looked at replacing this aging facility, mainly for equity, but also to provide the next generation of students a state-of-the-art facility.”

The groundbreaking will take place at 2551 Loop 337 N, New Braunfels with NBISD Administration, the Board of Trustees and future NBHS students all in attendance.

For the past 178 years, NBISD has had only one high school and the district says the campus replacement will provide equity and room for the growth that is projected for the area.

NBHS is a 6A high school and home to nearly 2,000 10th-12th graders.

The NBHS Ninth Grade Center services all of the district’s 9th graders and will close after next school year.

In the fall of 2024, the NBHS campus will once again be a comprehensive school that houses 9th-12th graders.

In conjunction with this addition of 9th grade students, NBISD will also open its second high school – Long Creek High School – in August 2024.